Companies / Retail & Consumer

Clicks to buy beauty salon chain Sorbet

The deal, worth R105m, will result in Clicks taking full ownership of the franchise

24 November 2022 - 11:03 Nico Gous

Pharmacy group Clicks will buy national chain of beauty salons Sorbet, extending its stake in the company of which it already owns 25%.

The deal, worth R105m, will result in Clicks taking full ownership of the franchise, which has more than 190 outlets operating across SA under its various brands, including Sorbet, Sorbet Man and Candi & Co...

