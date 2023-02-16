The electricity crisis is forcing Reits to spend millions helping shops, offices and factories avert business disruptions
Investors often talk about “defensive industries” — sectors that are theoretically a safe place to invest. At the very least, investors hope for capital preservation and a dividend along the way. This is usually sensible only for those who don’t have better uses for their capital, such as paying off a mortgage and locking in an after-tax guaranteed yield. There’s really no point in earning 8% on an equity return when your bond is costing you more than 10%.
It’s one thing when an exciting growth stock hurts you with some volatility. It’s quite another when a defensive stock dishes out punishment — such as a blue-chip market leader rewarding your trust by delivering a bright red share price performance. This happens more often than people like to admit, with investors justifying the “defensive” performance based on how the broader market index performed. It’s true that a stock that lost 10% was a better choice than an index dropping 25%. It’s also true that keeping your mone...
THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Cheaper multiples offer best protection
Defensive stocks don’t have to be household names, but they should perform well during difficult times. Think Hudaco, not Clicks
