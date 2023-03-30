Companies / Retail & Consumer

Shoprite launches first clothing store as competition hots up

Shoprite said they had been expected to launch a cheaper clothing store but instead they have focused on quality

30 March 2023 - 20:20 Katharine Child

Competition in the clothing retail industry in SA is set to hot up with Shoprite launching its first clothing store at Canal Walk — the country’s first self-checkout chain.

The store named Uniq, one of eight being opened in the next month, will employ nine staff...

