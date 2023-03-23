The life insurer's banking swing at the mass market could prove a win for a company that has long struggled to regain its former stature
Pick n Pay Clothing is the Michael Bublé of clothing retail. At least, that’s according to Twitter user LipstickPainter. You can see the parallel: a brand that’s agreeable, undemanding and doesn’t really push the envelope. A comfortable go-to in a competitive space.
In fact, Pick n Pay Clothing is all about comfort. The brand, launched more than 25 years ago in a Pick n Pay store in Pretoria’s Menlyn shopping centre, is centred on quality essentials such as leggings, jeans and easy dresses. “That’s really how we’ve built the business and that’s really what we’re known for,” GM Hazel Pillay tells the FM...
Battle for the budget clothing market hots up
Pick n Pay Clothing would seem to fill a ‘comfortable’ niche in clothing retail, and it’s looking to extend its reach. But it’s a tough business and competition is growing fierce
