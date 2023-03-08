Business Day TV talks to Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
The reconfigured and enlarged cabinet, now representing Team SA, must set the pace for a way forward and will be judged by its results
Eco-justice group has asked the department to suspend the Turkish company’s pending application for environmental authorisation
The president announced changes to his cabinet in which he appointed or retained political loyalists and fired detractors
The lender plans to repurchase equity from shareholders holding less than 100 ordinary Nedbank shares over the next 12 months
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
The financial regulation proposal brings oversight of most of the industry directly under the State Council
Playing in a league ranked in the world’s top 20 should benefit the players and the national team at a time when South Africans are finding it difficult to break through into Europe’s top leagues
The efforts of the early 1970s that arguably created the first cracks in the apartheid edifice seem to have been in vain
Having decided at long last to dispose of Australian department store David Jones, Woolworths Holdings saw its share price strengthen considerably in the past few weeks.
The interim results to end-December 2022 were also strong across the board, especially at the Fashion, Beauty & Home (FBH) division, which is where the clothing interests are housed. But the second half will be a lot tougher, and the group won’t have the benefit of relatively soft comparable figures from the previous year. Still, the balance sheet is in good shape and the group is well structured for the future. ..
CHRIS GILMOUR Woolworths reports strong results across the board to end-December
Second half-year likely to be a lot tougher, though the balance sheet remains in good shape
