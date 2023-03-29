Woolworths group finance director resigns

Concerns over tightening supplies in Iraq and an optimistic outlook for the global economy drive oil prices up for a third session
Dismissing the role of crime in Eskom’s woes makes it hard to take Kgosientsho Ramokgopa entirely seriously
Pravin Gordhan to meet his counterparts in China to resolve the deadlock between Transnet and China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation
Politics is about winning hearts and minds. Rise Mzansi seems exclusively focused on the mind, at the expense of the heart
Adidas had said on Monday that the group’s logo was confusingly similar to Adidas’s, and that consumers would probably think their goods were connected
As the two events would hit the rand and thus be inflationary, the MPC would not want to go into such a period with figures that are too low
Phiri joins a growing number of business leaders publicly showing their frustration
Vanuatu's four-year campaign leads to a resolution seeking an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice to deliver climate justice and clarify international law
SA’s floundering senior men’s national team can hardly compare with their flourishing counterparts from Morocco
Invest in a limited-edition Louis Vuitton x Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's fragrance bottles that create a vanity showpiece
Woolworths group finance director Reeza Isaacs has resigned and will leave the high-end food and clothes retailer at the end of June to “pursue new interests”.
The board accepted his resignation and “expresses its sincere appreciation for his service and contribution over the past 10 years and wishes him well in the future”, the company, valued at R66.43bn on the JSE, said...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Woolworths group finance director resigns
Reeza Isaacs will leave at the end of June after more than a decade at the company
Woolworths group finance director Reeza Isaacs has resigned and will leave the high-end food and clothes retailer at the end of June to “pursue new interests”.
The board accepted his resignation and “expresses its sincere appreciation for his service and contribution over the past 10 years and wishes him well in the future”, the company, valued at R66.43bn on the JSE, said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.