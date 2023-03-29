Companies / Retail & Consumer

Woolworths group finance director resigns

Reeza Isaacs will leave at the end of June after more than a decade at the company

29 March 2023 - 09:10 Nico Gous

Woolworths group finance director Reeza Isaacs has resigned and will leave the high-end food and clothes retailer at the end of June to “pursue new interests”.

The board accepted his resignation and “expresses its sincere appreciation for his service and contribution over the past 10 years and wishes him well in the future”, the company, valued at R66.43bn on the JSE, said...

