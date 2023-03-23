Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter of SouthernCross Capital
Parties such as the EFF (and ANC) abuse power by calling for street protests when they have seats in parliament
The company is calling for reforms to be speeded up to build business confidence
Despite the DA‘s request for a mayoral election in Tshwane to be held on Friday, speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana has decided it will be next week
Sale proceeds will fund development pipeline in SA and reduce gearing
Dysfunctional, bankrupt municipalities means public infrastructure is increasingly falling into disrepair and decay, Roelof Botha says in the latest Afrimat Construction Index
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
US push to reinforce relations is being resisted by Hanoi
Matt Beers and Chris Blevins take a fourth win and edge closer to the overall lead in Absa Cape Epic
This perfect device for the music connoisseur who values style and portability
Does Heineken’s takeover of Distell improve Remgro’s chances in a second go at the Sub-Saharan beer market, after it came off second best to SAB in the 1970s? Business Day TV spoke to Marc Hasenfuss, editor-at-large of Financial Mail, for his analysis.
WATCH: Can Remgro storm SAB’s castle?
Business Day TV speaks to Marc Hasenfuss, editor-at-large of Financial Mail
WATCH: How mining exploration has declined since 2004
Can Remgro ride Heineken SA into SAB’s once-impenetrable Castle?
WATCH: Investing and the global banking turbulence
WATCH: What is driving SA’s labour market dynamics?
WATCH: How Eskom’s power cuts have taken a toll on SMEs
