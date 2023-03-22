‘Give them hell’: Steinhoff shareholders reject debt restructuring deal

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Seamus Rocca, CEO of Xapo Private Bank
The sudden surge in banking stress this month has many reviewing what’s still largely a poorly understood process — quantitative easing.
Airports Company SA may provide fuel to Russian aircraft in future
DA-led coalition continues to support former MP Cilliers Brink for the position, while the ANC/EFF is said to favour the PAC’s Molwantwa Tshabadi
Shareholders dig in their heels, raising the prospect of liquidation
The Washington-based institution cites load-shedding and weaker commodity prices for the sharp deceleration
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Policy statement says recent stress is likely to result in ‘tighter credit conditions for households and businesses, and weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation’
Last year's race winner faces no easy task as rival Algiers also guns for the huge cheque
Exclusive and expensive touches include complex paint, leather and tactile wood veneer for this last-of-its kind V12-powered coupé
Steinhoff’s future hung in the balance on Wednesday after shareholders of the embattled retail holding firm voted against the debt restructuring deal, substantially raising the prospect of liquidation, which is likely to leave nothing on the table for equity investors.
Under the deal, shareholders would have left with 20% in an unlisted vehicle while debt holders would take 80% of the firm and extended the debt repayment date for three years. Shareholders were told there was no guarantee the 20% would have any value but it was their best hope...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
‘Give them hell’: Steinhoff shareholders reject debt restructuring deal
Shareholders dig in their heels, raising the prospect of liquidation
Steinhoff’s future hung in the balance on Wednesday after shareholders of the embattled retail holding firm voted against the debt restructuring deal, substantially raising the prospect of liquidation, which is likely to leave nothing on the table for equity investors.
Under the deal, shareholders would have left with 20% in an unlisted vehicle while debt holders would take 80% of the firm and extended the debt repayment date for three years. Shareholders were told there was no guarantee the 20% would have any value but it was their best hope...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.