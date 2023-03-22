Companies / Retail & Consumer

‘Give them hell’: Steinhoff shareholders reject debt restructuring deal

Shareholders dig in their heels, raising the prospect of liquidation

BL Premium
22 March 2023 - 23:57 Katharine Child

Steinhoff’s future hung in the balance on Wednesday after shareholders of the embattled retail holding firm voted against the debt restructuring deal, substantially raising the prospect of liquidation, which is likely to leave nothing on the table for equity investors.

Under the deal, shareholders would have left with 20% in an unlisted vehicle while debt holders would take 80% of the firm and extended the debt repayment date for three years. Shareholders were told there was no guarantee the 20% would have any value but it was their best hope...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.