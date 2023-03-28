Steinhoff comes up with new debt plan — shareholders lose everything

Business Day TV talks to Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx
Steinhoff’s shareholders will lose everything if the latest restructuring plan is put into place, with the company saying its board had agreed on a draft plan to enter into an insolvency process with creditors.
The company is effectively bankrupt and has €10bn in debt due in June that it cannot repay...
RESTRUCTURING PLANS
