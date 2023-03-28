Companies / Retail & Consumer

RESTRUCTURING PLANS

Steinhoff comes up with new debt plan — shareholders lose everything

Board agrees on a radical draft plan to enter into an insolvency process with creditors

BL Premium
28 March 2023 - 20:51 Katharine Child

Steinhoff’s shareholders will lose everything if the latest restructuring plan is put into place, with the company saying its board had agreed on a draft plan to enter into an insolvency process with creditors.

The company is effectively bankrupt and has €10bn in debt due in June that it cannot repay...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.