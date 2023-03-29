Companies / Retail & Consumer

RCL Foods set to sell Vector Logistics for R1.25bn

CEO Paul Cruickshank believes the sale is important in reshaping the company’s portfolio.

29 March 2023 - 11:25 Nico Gous
UPDATED 29 March 2023 - 11:27

Food and logistics group RCL Foods has agreed to sell its frozen logistics operator Vector Logistics to a local investment vehicle managed by European private equity fund manager AP Moller Capital for R1.25bn.

The effective date of the deal is July 3 and it will allow Vector Logistics — which generated just more than one-tenth of RCL Foods’ revenue in its latest interim results — to expand further afield to meet growing demand in Africa...

