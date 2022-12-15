Companies / Retail & Consumer

Spar appoints Mike Bosman as its new chair

Graham O’Connor steps down after allegations levelled at the group, but remains on the board

15 December 2022 - 14:51 Katharine Child

Spar has appointed Mike Bosman as chair, replacing Graham O’Connor who stepped down after allegations against the wholesaler. 

O’Connor remains on the board. ..

