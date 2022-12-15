Spar appoints Mike Bosman as its new chair

Markets get disappointed again by recurring pattern of central banks not ready to turn into doves on cooling data
Benefits for job growth, fighting xenophobia and social cohesion should inform policies
Four new reforms added, including cannabis cultivation and transport devolution to local authorities
She voted with opposition for adoption of panel report that could have led to Ramaphosa impeachment
Graham O’Connor steps down after allegations levelled at the group, but remains on the board
PPI increase slows by a percentage point to 15% in November
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
The country’s biggest landfill strikes a double blow against global warming, but residents don’t want to go near it
Malibongwe Maketa says the batsman is smiling again and has become more confident
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
Spar has appointed Mike Bosman as chair, replacing Graham O’Connor who stepped down after allegations against the wholesaler.
O’Connor remains on the board. ..
