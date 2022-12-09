Spar chair Graham O’Connor takes a lower profile on board

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Good relations with other member nations increases likelihood of it being invited to join bloc
Minister Thulas Nxesi says the government wants to resolve outstanding disputes
The National Assembly debate on the Phala Phala report and the party’s elective conference will be decisive
Massmart has to sell 10 stores to independent historically disadvantaged buyer within 12 months
Inflation surprised in October by ticking up to 7.6%, strengthening the argument for hikes by the Reserve Bank
Shares in the sector have shown the second-highest growth rate
Privately funded spacecraft carried by a SpaceX rocket aims to land a small Nasa rover on Atlas Crater in 2023
Apart from the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, the South Americans have a number of great players, says striker Bruno Petkovic
Cyril Ramaphosa comes out swinging, World Cup fever, China eases Covid restrictions, Christmas comes early to Hamburg’s zoo, Eskom escalates load-shedding to stage 6, and more
Spar chair Graham O’Connor has stepped down from the leadership position after a recent raft of allegations against the company. He will, however, remain on the board.
After losing ground earlier in the day, Spar’s share price reversed course and ended 1.48% higher...
