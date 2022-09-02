×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Truworths books record profit

Group CEO Michael Mark says the results reflect strong organic growth as there have been no material acquisitions since 2016

BL Premium
02 September 2022 - 13:38 Katharine Child

Truworths International, which owns the Naartjie, Identity and YDE brands, has reported its best results to the benefit of shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

The group, which has reported improved trading in its UK shoe chain, Office, and higher gross margins in its SA clothing business, said its headline earnings per share (HEPS), a key profit measure in SA, increased by 50% to R7.80 in the year to July 3. The clothing group’s previous best HEPS of R6.67 were reported in 2016...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.