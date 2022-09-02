Despite the recovery, Brent is on course for a weekly drop of nearly 6% while WTI is set for a fall of about 4% over the week
If he is re-elected, the former president, who suffered persecution, will boost ties with Africa
Uber Eats head of operations says the company prioritises the safety of users of the platform
Presidency steers clear of leadership changes, saying governance and stability are priorities
Plan to test different components of the devices simultaneously looks set to cut as much as five to eight weeks from the 16 to 21 now needed to test and certify products
Car sales in August were 14.6% higher than the 27,277 of a year earlier
The business chamber says many of the firms spend an average of R5,000 a month to keep the electricity on
Vicky Bowman and her Burmese husband Htein Lin, an artist and former political prisoner, were arrested for staying at an address different to the one she had registered under
Fairy-tale promoted side now confronted by the real thing
Operation Dudula and EFF supporters clash, Tete Dijana storms to victory in the Comrades Marathon, Angola’s former president is buried in Luanda, Pakistan battles ‘epochal ’ rains and flooding, and ...
Truworths International, which owns the Naartjie, Identity and YDE brands, has reported its best results to the benefit of shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.
The group, which has reported improved trading in its UK shoe chain, Office, and higher gross margins in its SA clothing business, said its headline earnings per share (HEPS), a key profit measure in SA, increased by 50% to R7.80 in the year to July 3. The clothing group’s previous best HEPS of R6.67 were reported in 2016...
Truworths books record profit
Group CEO Michael Mark says the results reflect strong organic growth as there have been no material acquisitions since 2016
