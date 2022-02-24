THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Retails stocks – strictly for the swingers
Swing trading’s great, if you get it right, and SA’s retailers — like Truworths — offer all the treacherous fun a trader could wish for, writes The Finance Ghost
24 February 2022 - 05:00
On a macro level, local retail isn’t a great place to play. The unemployment rate is through the roof, consumers are under pressure from inflation and interest rates are on the rise.
When it comes to individual stocks, performance can (and does) vary wildly among players in the market...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now