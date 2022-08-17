×

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Truworths shares rally nearly 12% on solid performance

The stock price capped 10 consecutive days of gains on Wednesday, its best performance since 2013

17 August 2022 - 19:09 Katharine Child

Retailer Truworths’s share price leapt by as much 11.75% in intraday trade on Wednesday as investors rewarded the company for its record high headline earnings per share result. 

The share price of the owner of EarthChild, Naartjie and YDE capped 10 consecutive days of gains on Wednesday, its best performance since 2013...

