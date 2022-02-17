Truworths hikes its dividend after record operating profit
Growth remains weak in SA, but green shoots are showing in the retailer’s UK business
17 February 2022 - 20:11
Truworths increased its dividend 29% to 300c as it recorded its highest yet operating profit, thanks to cost cutting and closure of unprofitable stores in the UK.
The company's headline earnings per share rose 32.2%, and it recorded an operating profit before interest and tax of R2.5bn in the half-year to end-December. Its brands include YDE, Identity and Truworths Man. ..
