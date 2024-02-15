Property groups start to claw back R230bn in lost market value
Reits are gaining ground on the prospect of lower interest rates, adding 22.7% in the past three months
15 February 2024 - 05:00
With listed property stocks slowly coming back into favour, the industry still has a long way to go to regain its pre-Covid levels with the combined market capitalisation of groups listed on the JSE having more than halved in the past six years.
Listed property companies lost R230bn in market value since 2018 as market conditions took a turn for the worse due to the pandemic which affected occupancy as companies cut down on office space. The sales side of the market was also hit by high interest rates, which affected the availability of capital and the demand for investment in property...
