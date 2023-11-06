Redefine reports weaker distributions as interest rates bite
The company only expects the local property sector to improve when the Reserve Bank starts cutting
06 November 2023 - 08:31
Redefine Properties says there will be a turning point in the SA’s property cycle when the elevated interest rate eases, but the diversified landlord reported a decline in its annual distributable income and expects the tough current trading conditions to prevail.
“Navigating the effectiveness of the structural energy transition and spotting the opportunities as the interest rate cycle starts shifting will be key,” CEO Andrew König said on Monday in the results for the year to end-August of the real estate investment trust (Reit) valued at about R25.5bn on the JSE...
