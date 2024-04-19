Companies / Property

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | SA’s property sector according to Redefine CEO

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Andrew König, CEO of Redefine Properties

19 April 2024 - 15:18
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Redefine Properties CEO Andrew König. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Redefine Properties CEO Andrew König. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The state of SA’s property sector in the second quarter of 2024 is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host, Mudiwa Gavaza, is joined by Andrew König, CEO of Redefine Properties. 

Redefine is a real estate investment trust (Reit) with a diversified portfolio in SA and Poland, where it has exposure to the retail and logistics sectors. At the end of August, its assets were valued at R96.8bn.

König explains how the property sector has evolved over the years and the impact this has had on Redefine’s portfolio. He says demand for office space has not waned as much as some had expected during the Covid years, advocating for the benefit of having people having a common meeting place.

Join the discussion: 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

The property executive also outlines the effect of higher interest rates on the property group’s expansion agenda, and gives a comparison of the SA and Polish markets. 

In a world where mounting economic pressure affects individuals and businesses, König has recently started a set of engagements with Redefine’s employees as a way to gauge satisfaction and improve working conditions. He explains the rationale and results gleaned from the engagements.

Topics of discussion include: current state of the property sector; trends driving activity; impact of higher interest rates on operations; and engagements with employees. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | After 25 years of satellite in Africa, what’s next?

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Kyle Whitehill, CEO of Avanti Communications
Companies
2 days ago

PODCAST | Digital protections for SA’s small business

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Reabetswe Motsamai, marketing and communications manager at MakwaIT Technologies
Business
3 days ago

PODCAST | Conducive Capital founders outline plans for R1bn fund

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Conducive Capital founders Clive Butkow and Mitchan Adams
Companies
1 week ago

PODCAST | The cost of IT noncompliance, a discussion

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Guy Krige, executive risk consultant at Escrowsure
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Old Mutual flags possible client exits after ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
JSE in biggest shake-up in a generation as ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
It’s official: SA to have a new bank via Old ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Ster-Kinekor brings down curtain on nine cinemas
Companies
5.
Sasol flips script on Transnet in tariff row
Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.