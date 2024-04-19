PODCAST | SA’s property sector according to Redefine CEO

Redefine Properties CEO Andrew König. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The state of SA’s property sector in the second quarter of 2024 is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host, Mudiwa Gavaza, is joined by Andrew König, CEO of Redefine Properties.
Redefine is a real estate investment trust (Reit) with a diversified portfolio in SA and Poland, where it has exposure to the retail and logistics sectors. At the end of August, its assets were valued at R96.8bn.
König explains how the property sector has evolved over the years and the impact this has had on Redefine’s portfolio. He says demand for office space has not waned as much as some had expected during the Covid years, advocating for the benefit of having people having a common meeting place.
The property executive also outlines the effect of higher interest rates on the property group’s expansion agenda, and gives a comparison of the SA and Polish markets.
In a world where mounting economic pressure affects individuals and businesses, König has recently started a set of engagements with Redefine’s employees as a way to gauge satisfaction and improve working conditions. He explains the rationale and results gleaned from the engagements.
Topics of discussion include: current state of the property sector; trends driving activity; impact of higher interest rates on operations; and engagements with employees.
