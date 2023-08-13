Township and rural malls are proving resilient in difficult times
Despite rising inflation and interest rates, and reduced consumer spending, these malls are continuing to perform well
13 August 2023 - 17:22
In a rising inflationary and interest rate environment, resulting in reduced consumer spending, township and rural malls continue to show strong performance due to their focus on providing essential products and services.
These retail assets will consistently outperform, thanks to carefully chosen tenant mixes providing stable income...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.