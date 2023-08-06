FNB eyes commercial property lending
The bank views refinancing existing facilities and taking over loans from the competition as the sweet spot
06 August 2023 - 16:58
FNB’s property business sees commercial opportunities in KwaZulu-Natal despite a sluggish economy as well as high inflation and interest rates.
But instead of acquisitions, FNB Commercial Property Finance is looking at refinancing and restructuring existing loans, as well as taking over commercial property bonds from competitors...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.