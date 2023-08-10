Sirius keeps upping dividends on rental income

Sirius, a UK real estate investment trust (Reit), has increased its dividends for nine consecutive years due to its ability to grow net rental income, with its share price gaining more than 26% so far this year.
The London and JSE-listed property group is the leading owner and operator of branded business and industrial parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany and the UK. It consistently delivers a stable and attractive return for investors...
