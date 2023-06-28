Business Day TV talks to Annatjie Van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments
The strategic purchase signals the group’s robust foray into the lucrative beauty space, with a keen focus on premium fragances
Claudine van Wyk, a wine farm worker, was fired in October 2020 after she gave an interview to a Swedish magazine
‘John Steenhuisen, his dream of being a president will never happen,’ the ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary says
Former CEO and bidder for control of Telkom joins retailer’s high-powered board as nonexecutive director
Reserve Bank governor says inflation is proving more persistent than expected, though the the rate is coming down
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Kiveshen Moodley, country manager for SA at Workday; and Vinolia Singh, Adcorp’s chief people officer
Prop houses, florists, caterers and costume suppliers are among many businesses taking a hit
Winger impressed with pace and creativity in starting 28 of Marumo Gallants’ 30 Premiership matches
If you feel cheated by a dealer, motor ombudsman has a formula to calculate correct costs
Schroder European real-estate investment trust, a company that invests in European growth cities and regions, says attractive rental indexation and strong occupier demand is driving earnings growth for its portfolio.
Annual inflation-indexed rent increases are more common in continental European lease contracts...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Schroder increases exposure to industrial property
The company acquired a €11m premium property in the Netherlands
Schroder European real-estate investment trust, a company that invests in European growth cities and regions, says attractive rental indexation and strong occupier demand is driving earnings growth for its portfolio.
Annual inflation-indexed rent increases are more common in continental European lease contracts...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.