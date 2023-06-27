Companies / Property

WATCH: Why Poland is still hot property

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s property writer, Joan Muller

27 June 2023 - 17:25 Business Day TV
Low vacancy rates: Spektrum Tower in Warsaw, Poland. Picture: Supplied
Low vacancy rates: Spektrum Tower in Warsaw, Poland. Picture: Supplied

Growthpoint and Redefine Properties are the two SA real-estate investment trusts that have grown into successful players in Eastern Europe. Despite the region being viewed as a hedge against the weakening rand, SA investors are still warned to consider diversification when entering the EU regions’ markets. Business Day TV discussed this in greater detail with Financial Mail’s property writer, Joan Muller.

