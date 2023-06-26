Companies / Property

Industrials Reit to delist from the JSE

US private equity giant Blackstone offers to buy property company in a £700m deal


26 June 2023 - 20:07 Andries Mahlangu

UK-based Industrials Reit will delist from the JSE two months after the US private equity giant Blackstone offered to buy the property company in a £700m (R16.6bn) deal. 

In a short statement on Monday, the company said it had been granted approval by the JSE to proceed with delisting after the approval of the transaction. ..

