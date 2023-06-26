Inflation, global growth and recession concerns are taking centre stage as the first half of the year draws to a close
By working with local and national government and industry, universities can build entrepreneurial ecosystems where SMEs can emerge and thrive
The judgment overturns a decision by the registrar of trade unions, who refused to register the forum as a trade union
Registered voters will have a chance to cast their ballots in 10 municipal wards in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape
Discovery Health has put its daily losses at R2m after a decision to exclude medical scheme members from RAF payments
Acceleration of transformation goals needed, says Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa
A problem is that deals are negotiated on paper, and when it comes to actually merging entities, cracks quickly start to show
Putin to keep his promise to let Wagner men go to Belarus
SA golfer wins BMW International Open in Munich
It's a convincing package if you can live with the fuel thirst
UK-based Industrials Reit will delist from the JSE two months after the US private equity giant Blackstone offered to buy the property company in a £700m (R16.6bn) deal.
In a short statement on Monday, the company said it had been granted approval by the JSE to proceed with delisting after the approval of the transaction. ..
Industrials Reit to delist from the JSE
US private equity giant Blackstone offers to buy property company in a £700m deal
