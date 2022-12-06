Business Day TV speaks to RMB fixed income and currency analyst Kim Silberman
No maybe as with Phala Phala, president has a case to answer for mismanagement of Eskom, economy and unemployment crisis
Struggle stalwart tells of people enveloped by despondency, disengaging from political involvement and emigrating
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Banking group’s strong capital levels make for dividend range of 1.75-2.25 times cover
The outlook for public finances and government’s debt trajectory specifically remain an important rating sensitivity for SA, Fitch says
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Friends of the Earth argues $1.15bn in funding for LNG project is incompatible with the Paris Agreement
Morocco's Spanish-born defender Achraf Hakimi scores winning penalty
Over 500 pages cover the history of the world-renowned Midrand racetrack
Schroder European real estate investment trust (Reit), which invests in European growth cities and regions, says it has about €50m (R910m) for investment in further portfolio diversification.
In its 2022 financial results, the company said it expects to see an improving pipeline of investment opportunities over the next six to 12 months...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Diversified portfolio in Europe growth cities boosts Schroder performance
Strong balance sheet and cash on hand equip it for new investments and share buybacks
Schroder European real estate investment trust (Reit), which invests in European growth cities and regions, says it has about €50m (R910m) for investment in further portfolio diversification.
In its 2022 financial results, the company said it expects to see an improving pipeline of investment opportunities over the next six to 12 months...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.