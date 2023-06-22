Swedish FSA to probe whether embattled SBB broke accounting rules

Business Day TV speaks to Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
ANC should get out of the way of private sector solutions
Eskom’s plans to improve its EAF to 65% by March 2024 and 70% by March 2025 are ambitious given the difficulties, says Moody’s
Former secretary-general is a good organiser and will make an important addition to the EFF’s high command
Earlier this week, MTN issued a strongly worded statement, calling out ‘governance concerns at IHS’
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail's Rob Rose
Business Day TV speaks to InfoDocs founder and CEO Joshua Alexandre
Overhaul of banks more critical this year after collapse of several lenders in the US
Cheetahs’ biggest weapons will be determination, tenacity and refusal to lose
Range Rover has unveiled its overhauled Evoque line-up. Here are specs and prices
Stockholm — Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said on Thursday it will investigate whether SBB broke accounting rules in the commercial landlord’s 2021 annual report.
High debt, rising interest rates and a wilting economy have produced a toxic mix for Sweden’s commercial property companies, including SBB, which has lost almost 94% of its stock market value since November 2021.
Concern over the sector is weighing on the Swedish kronor, while investors are wondering if Sweden will be the first domino to fall among beleaguered property sectors across Europe.
SBB shares were down nearly 14% and close to a record low of 3.4 Swedish kronor ($0.3180) on Thursday.
The FSA said in a statement it will look at SBB’s valuation of real estate in some portfolios, its accounting methods for asset acquisitions, disclosure of significant assumptions and its use of alternative accounting metrics.
The investigation will establish whether the FSA should take action against the company, the watchdog said.
SBB said that it has been in contact with the council for Swedish financial reporting supervision and has assessed that its treatment of its transactions and valuations are correct.
It has also contacted the Swedish FSA after its statement on Thursday morning, SBB added in a statement.
A spokesperson for EY, which audited SBB’s 2021 annual report said: “As mandated by law we cannot comment on the companies we audit.”
In February 2022, short-seller Viceroy alleged accounting irregularities at SBB and said it inflated the valuation of several of its newly purchased assets by as much as 50%. SBB denied the allegations.
Some SBB bondholders this month said it had breached a financial covenant, which could trigger a debt default. The company has repeatedly denied any such breach.
SBB on Wednesday postponed its 2023 dividend payment for a year. The dividend had been paused since May after SBB’s credit rating was cut to junk status and it had to scrap a planned rights issue.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Swedish FSA to probe whether embattled SBB broke accounting rules
In 2022 short-seller Viceroy alleged accounting irregularities at SBB
Stockholm — Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said on Thursday it will investigate whether SBB broke accounting rules in the commercial landlord’s 2021 annual report.
High debt, rising interest rates and a wilting economy have produced a toxic mix for Sweden’s commercial property companies, including SBB, which has lost almost 94% of its stock market value since November 2021.
Concern over the sector is weighing on the Swedish kronor, while investors are wondering if Sweden will be the first domino to fall among beleaguered property sectors across Europe.
SBB shares were down nearly 14% and close to a record low of 3.4 Swedish kronor ($0.3180) on Thursday.
The FSA said in a statement it will look at SBB’s valuation of real estate in some portfolios, its accounting methods for asset acquisitions, disclosure of significant assumptions and its use of alternative accounting metrics.
The investigation will establish whether the FSA should take action against the company, the watchdog said.
SBB said that it has been in contact with the council for Swedish financial reporting supervision and has assessed that its treatment of its transactions and valuations are correct.
It has also contacted the Swedish FSA after its statement on Thursday morning, SBB added in a statement.
A spokesperson for EY, which audited SBB’s 2021 annual report said: “As mandated by law we cannot comment on the companies we audit.”
In February 2022, short-seller Viceroy alleged accounting irregularities at SBB and said it inflated the valuation of several of its newly purchased assets by as much as 50%. SBB denied the allegations.
Some SBB bondholders this month said it had breached a financial covenant, which could trigger a debt default. The company has repeatedly denied any such breach.
SBB on Wednesday postponed its 2023 dividend payment for a year. The dividend had been paused since May after SBB’s credit rating was cut to junk status and it had to scrap a planned rights issue.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Offices and shops hold the key to electricity crisis
Commercial property in Cape Town remains in high demand
Property owners say hikes in municipal rates contravene constitution
Shaftesbury Capital to focus on growing sustainable UK rentals
WATCH: Vukile ups total dividend
Green-certified office blocks deliver more than 6% total return in 2022
Q&A: Investec Property Fund CEO on internalisation of fund’s asset management ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.