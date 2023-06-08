Companies / Property

Q&A: Investec Property Fund CEO on internalisation of fund’s asset management function

08 June 2023 - 19:14 Denise Mhlanga

JSE-listed Investec Property Fund (IPF), with assets in SA and Europe, has grabbed headlines in the past few months because of its proposal to internalise its asset management function, with shareholders approving the transaction (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/property/2023-04-03-investec-property-fund-gets-shareholder-support-for-asset-management-function-plan/) on May 17.

On March 1, IPF said it would internalise its entire asset management function in SA and Europe now undertaken by Investec for the purchase price of R975m...

