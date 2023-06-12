Companies / Property

WATCH: Vukile ups total dividend

Business Day TV speaks to Vukile Property Fund CEO Laurence Rapp

12 June 2023 - 20:32
Randburg Square in Johannesburg is owned by Vukile Property Fund. Picture: SUPPLIED
Randburg Square in Johannesburg is owned by Vukile Property Fund. Picture: SUPPLIED

Vukile Property Fund has had a “stellar” year. The landlord has managed to reduce vacancies and deliver a 6.2% increase in its total dividend to R1.12. Business Day TV unpacked its annual performance with CEO Vukile Laurence Rapp.

Shopper data analytics bears fruit for Vukile’s SA portfolio

Investment into understanding shopper behaviour and community needs is a key driver of retail sales growth at its malls.
14 hours ago

