Government’s efforts to appear neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict saw the local currency firm for the eighth consecutive session
Public safety firm’s innovative crime fighting technologies enable police to be smart on burgeoning crime
No evidence of sanctions being prepared against SA, says Vincent Magwenya
The finance MMC will have to fund basic service delivery and repairs even as the metro takes strain
Telkom has questioned the financial firepower of the consortium to pay for at least 35% of the telecoms operator
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day economics writer Thuletho Zwane
Supabets and Supaworld have been barred from taking bets on roulette
Suspected Codeco militia behind deadly attack 5km from UN peacekeeper base
Club conditions have improved for the national treasure
The flagship Outback XT offers impressive performance, advanced safety features and a range of conveniences
Vukile Property Fund has had a “stellar” year. The landlord has managed to reduce vacancies and deliver a 6.2% increase in its total dividend to R1.12. Business Day TV unpacked its annual performance with CEO Vukile Laurence Rapp.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Vukile ups total dividend
Business Day TV speaks to Vukile Property Fund CEO Laurence Rapp
Vukile Property Fund has had a “stellar” year. The landlord has managed to reduce vacancies and deliver a 6.2% increase in its total dividend to R1.12. Business Day TV unpacked its annual performance with CEO Vukile Laurence Rapp.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Shopper data analytics bears fruit for Vukile’s SA portfolio
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.