The SA Property Owners Association (Sapoa) says consistent increases in property taxes charged to its members by various municipalities are not only inflationary but they also threaten the viability of commercial property tenants, who form the bulk of ratepayers in most municipalities.
Sapoa CEO Neil Gopal said according to guidelines set by the Treasury, municipal rates should not increase by more than the annual consumer price index (CPI)...
Property owners say hikes in municipal rates contravene constitution
