Companies / Property

Shaftesbury Capital to focus on growing sustainable UK rentals

The large West End platform positions the business to deliver rental growth from the portfolio

BL Premium
14 June 2023 - 13:58

Shaftesbury Capital, a real estate investment trust (Reit) says demand for space at its West End localities is high, with the combined portfolio showing resilience.

In a trading update on Wednesday, the company said the integration of its business and teams is progressing well. Shaftesbury Capital is the merger between Capital & Counties Properties and Shaftesbury PLC, completed on March 6...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.