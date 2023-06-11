Data on Thursday showed initial US jobless claims reached their highest level since October 2021, indicating a potentially softening labour market
Will these know-it-all government ministers suddenly obey these ‘work streams’ of outside experts?
The Nkomazi municipality is appealing a judgment by the Mpumalanga High Court, which ruled in favour of the luxury golf estate
The president will be joined by five other African heads of state to Moscow and Kyiv
Retail mogul clears big legal hurdle in pursuit of adversary over 2011 sale of wine estate
Confidence among retailers and manufacturers remains subdued, say economists
Chen’s latest move signals how he may be spending part of the proceeds from his early bet on Zoom
Heavy clashes and artillery fire erupt across Sudan’s capital as residents report air strikes
Golden day for SA as athletes set new best times for ‘down run’ marathon ending in Durban
Ferrari win iconic endurance race after 50 year absence from top class
SA’s green-certified premium (P) and A-grade office blocks — considered top drawer — recorded a total return of 6.1% in 2022 — 50 basis points above the return on their noncertified counterparts.
According to the MSCI SA Green Annual Property Index 2022, since launching in 2016, the sample of green-certified offices outperformed the noncertified sample by a cumulative 20.9%...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Green-certified office blocks deliver more than 6% total return in 2022
Property valuers perceive green-certified buildings to have lower risks and higher income potential
SA’s green-certified premium (P) and A-grade office blocks — considered top drawer — recorded a total return of 6.1% in 2022 — 50 basis points above the return on their noncertified counterparts.
According to the MSCI SA Green Annual Property Index 2022, since launching in 2016, the sample of green-certified offices outperformed the noncertified sample by a cumulative 20.9%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.