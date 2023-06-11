Companies / Property

Green-certified office blocks deliver more than 6% total return in 2022

Property valuers perceive green-certified buildings to have lower risks and higher income potential

11 June 2023 - 18:31 Denise Mhlanga

SA’s green-certified premium (P) and A-grade office blocks — considered top drawer — recorded a total return of 6.1% in 2022 — 50 basis points above the return on their noncertified counterparts.

According to the MSCI SA Green Annual Property Index 2022, since launching in 2016, the sample of green-certified offices outperformed the noncertified sample by a cumulative 20.9%...

