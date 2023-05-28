Companies / Property

Commercial property hit hard by rising interest rates

Commercial property market is already experiencing slowing demand for property and mortgage finance

BL Premium
28 May 2023 - 16:10

Thursday’s interest rate hike is likely to place further strain on the commercial property market, which is already experiencing slowing demand for property and mortgage finance.

The Reserve Bank raised its benchmark repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 8.25%, meaning the prime rate — which commercial banks charge for retail customers — will rise to 11.75%...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.