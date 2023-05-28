Rand recovers some ground after touching record lows on Thursday
After a period of stellar pricing, manufacturers and dealers will have to cut buyers some slack.
President’s three-member independent panel to establish whether any cargo was loaded on the vessel or offloaded
Bheki Cele will release quarterly crime statistics, while MPs will hear about local government audits
Load-shedding seen as the cause of a drop in viewership and revenue
With demand falling in China and elsewhere, the outlook remains bleak
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by John Loos, property economist at FNB, to discuss the state of SA’s property sector following the Reserve Bank’s latest rate hike
Re-election seeking Donald Trump vows to fight decision
Preparations for the Test season go up a notch as squad size more than doubles
The C-class on stilts has become the brand’s best-selling car globally, and the latest version excels with a bump-soaking ride
Thursday’s interest rate hike is likely to place further strain on the commercial property market, which is already experiencing slowing demand for property and mortgage finance.
The Reserve Bank raised its benchmark repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 8.25%, meaning the prime rate — which commercial banks charge for retail customers — will rise to 11.75%...
Commercial property hit hard by rising interest rates
Commercial property market is already experiencing slowing demand for property and mortgage finance
