Companies / Property

Balwin’s revenue lifts as apartment sales improve

The launch of the Munyaka Beach Living Apartments in Joburg and Izinga Eco Estate in Umhlanga drove sales

22 May 2023 - 11:16 Denise Mhlanga

Balwin Properties, SA’s specialist residential property developer, has reported a revenue increase as apartment sales countrywide pick up.

For the 2023 financial year ended February, revenue grew 6% to R3.3bn from R3.1bn in 2022. Gross profit margin was up 29% from 27% while group profit increased 20% from R363m to R437m...

