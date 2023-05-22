The JSE was slightly weaker amid mixed global peers
Make executive pay, especially bonuses, inaccessible for longer periods after an award is granted
About 5-billion litres of sewage flows into rivers every day, says expert
Departments to present budgets in parliament, and by-elections in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal
Erratic power supply and record-high feed costs squeeze profits
Eyes will be on AfDB annual meetings, the interest rate announcement and consumer inflation data
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Magauta Mphahlele, the executive director for the South African Credit & Risk Reporting Association
Development bank-backed institution will serve as an intermediary connecting technology suppliers with companies
Utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu injures hand badly and will not face Munster
The 312 PB joins a list of Ferraris to sell for princely sums in recent times
Emira Property Fund, which owns a diversified property portfolio in SA and the US, is reaping rewards for its investments in renewable energy, which began in 2015 with its first solar photovoltaic (PV) farm installation.
Its solar farms, which position the company to feed power back into the grid, increased its renewable energy production by 16%, thus increasing capacity to 267 kilowatt peak (kWp) during the 2022 financial year...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Emira’s renewable energy projects bearing fruit
Emira Property Fund, which owns a diversified property portfolio in SA and the US, is reaping rewards for its investments in renewable energy, which began in 2015 with its first solar photovoltaic (PV) farm installation.
Its solar farms, which position the company to feed power back into the grid, increased its renewable energy production by 16%, thus increasing capacity to 267 kilowatt peak (kWp) during the 2022 financial year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.