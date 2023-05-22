Companies / Property

Emira’s renewable energy projects bearing fruit

22 May 2023 - 19:48

Emira Property Fund, which owns a diversified property portfolio in SA and the US, is reaping rewards for its investments in renewable energy, which began in 2015 with its first solar photovoltaic (PV) farm installation.

Its solar farms, which position the company to feed power back into the grid, increased its renewable energy production by 16%, thus increasing capacity to 267 kilowatt peak (kWp) during the 2022 financial year...

