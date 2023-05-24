Companies / Property

Indluplace says local council is a risk to its performance

Higher-than-inflation increases for municipal services are not fully recovered from tenants

24 May 2023 - 09:28 Denise Mhlanga and Nico Gous
UPDATED 24 May 2023 - 18:07

Residential-focused Indluplace Properties says local councils remain a risk to its operations along with above-inflation increases, lack of service delivery especially in the inner city of Johannesburg, and lack of improvement in resolving billing problems.

CEO Carel de Wit told Business Day that higher-than-inflation increases for services is the biggest threat to the business’ long-term survival...

