Retail continues to drive Liberty Two Degrees

Reit reports 7.8% increase in turnover for the fourth months to end-April, with trading densities above its benchmark

24 May 2023 - 11:33 Denise Mhlanga

Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), co-owner of Sandton City, Africa’s iconic shopping centre, has reported improved operational performance across its portfolio despite economic headwinds.

The company said innovative leasing strategies saw its portfolio occupancies reach more than 93% by the end of April,, driven by its office and hospitality portfolio...

