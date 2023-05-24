JSE fines and censures Dipula nonexecutive director

Markets remain edgy as US legislators struggle to come to an agreement
The JSE has censured and fined a nonexecutive director of diversified real-estate investment trust (Reit) Dipula for selling shares during its closed period.
The local bourse imposed a penalty of R50,000 on Brian Azizollahoff for not complying with the JSE’s Listings Requirements (https://www.jse.co.za/sites/default/files/media/documents/2019-04/JSE%20Listings%20Requirements.pdf) after he sold 28,116 shares to the tune of R108,352.81 in October 2022...
