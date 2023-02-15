Companies / Property

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Emira delivers double-digit dividend growth

Business Day TV speaks to Emira Property Fund CEO Geoff Jennett

15 February 2023 - 21:40
Geoff Jennett, Emira Property Fund CEO. Picture: SUPPLIED
Geoff Jennett, Emira Property Fund CEO. Picture: SUPPLIED

Emira Property Fund has lifted its dividend by over 17% after posting a 15% rise in half-year distributable earnings as it benefited from its strong geographic diversification. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Geoff Jennett for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Diamond industry is still shining bright

Business Day TV speaks to Petra Diamonds CEO Richard Duffy
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Budget 2023 — what to expect

Business Day TV speaks to Hilary Joffe, Business Day’s editor-at-large
Economy
5 hours ago

WATCH: Pros and cons of retail bonds

Business Day TV speaks to RMB fixed income & currency analyst Kim Silberman
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Is it too late to save SA’s SOEs?

Business Day TV speaks to Mark Barnes, Bheki Mfeka and Dawie Roodt
Economy
2 days ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Spar and BEE retailers close to resolving dispute
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Jobs to be sacrificed in Telkom’s scramble for ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Spear sells R400m Century City office block to ...
Companies / Property
4.
Amplats CEO Natascha Viljoen resigns
Companies / Mining
5.
Sanlam gets preliminary approval to buy ...
Companies / Healthcare

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.