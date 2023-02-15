Business Day TV talks to Nesi Chetty from Stanlib
Tuesday, February 14 2023
Emira Property Fund has lifted its dividend by over 17% after posting a 15% rise in half-year distributable earnings as it benefited from its strong geographic diversification. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Geoff Jennett for more detail.
WATCH: Emira delivers double-digit dividend growth
Business Day TV speaks to Emira Property Fund CEO Geoff Jennett
