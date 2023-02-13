Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Is it too late to save SA’s SOEs?

Business Day TV speaks to Mark Barnes, Bheki Mfeka and Dawie Roodt

13 February 2023 - 21:50
Eskom’s Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Eskom’s Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

SA’s state-run companies have fallen victim to operational inefficiencies, financial mismanagement and poor governance. They includes Eskom, the SA Post Office, Prasa, Transnet and SAA. Mark Barnes, former SA Post Office CEO; Bheki Mfeka, former economic adviser to the presidency and Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group, joined Business Day TV to unpack the state of state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Economists want proof Ramaphosa’s energy fixes ...
Economy
2.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Inflation rate expected to ...
Economy
3.
State may hike public sector pay for votes
Economy
4.
Emigration threatens SA’s tax system, says ...
Economy
5.
SA likely to suffer technical recession in 2023, ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.