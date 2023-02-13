Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Kearabilwe Nonyana
SA’s state-run companies have fallen victim to operational inefficiencies, financial mismanagement and poor governance. They includes Eskom, the SA Post Office, Prasa, Transnet and SAA. Mark Barnes, former SA Post Office CEO; Bheki Mfeka, former economic adviser to the presidency and Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group, joined Business Day TV to unpack the state of state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Is it too late to save SA’s SOEs?
Business Day TV speaks to Mark Barnes, Bheki Mfeka and Dawie Roodt
