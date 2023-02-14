Companies

WATCH: Diamond industry is still shining bright

Business Day TV speaks to Petra Diamonds CEO Richard Duffy

14 February 2023 - 20:54
Picture: 123RF/MAKSIM SHBEKO
Picture: 123RF/MAKSIM SHBEKO

The diamond market is still shining bright, with research showing that the industry will grow from $2.4bn in 2022 to $2.5bn this year. This is largely due to the increasing population in developing countries such as China and India. Business Day TV caught up with a player in that sector, Petra Diamonds CEO Richard Duffy, for a greater sense of the industry’s performance.

