Business Day TV speaks to RMB fixed income & currency analyst Kim Silberman
Business Day TV speaks to Petra Diamonds CEO Richard Duffy
The diamond market is still shining bright, with research showing that the industry will grow from $2.4bn in 2022 to $2.5bn this year. This is largely due to the increasing population in developing countries such as China and India. Business Day TV caught up with a player in that sector, Petra Diamonds CEO Richard Duffy, for a greater sense of the industry’s performance.
WATCH: Diamond industry is still shining bright
