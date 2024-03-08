ARM first-half earnings hit by lower PGM and thermal coal prices

A logo of African Rainbow Minerals is seen at the company's offices in Sandton, March 7 2024. REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO.
Diversified miner African Rainbow Minerals has reported a 43% decline in headline earnings for the six months ended December as lower platinum group metals (PGM) and lower thermal coal prices took their toll.
Headline earnings decreased to R2.96bn or R15.07 per share, compared with R5.17bn or R26.39 per share a year ago.
The company said on Friday that iron ore sales volumes were higher in the first half compared with a year ago, as the comparative period was affected by industrial action at Transnet.
Unit production costs remained under pressure due to lower production volumes and above-inflation increases in electricity and maintenance costs at its manganese and PGM operations.
The decline in the average dollar 6E PGM basket price and lower thermal coal prices were partially offset by a weaker average rand-dollar exchange rate and higher average realised export iron ore prices, it said.
ARM said it continued to be confident about the long-term profitability of the Bokoni platinum mine. The definitive feasibility study for the phased development of Bokoni was further advanced to a bankable feasibility study (BFS) level. Due to depressed commodity prices and uncertain immediate outlook, the BFS project approval request has been deferred.
“The immediate priority will be to conserve cash while ramping up production on a phased basis, from the installed capacity of 60,000 tonnes per month by leveraging and enhancing existing infrastructure,” it said.
Bokoni Mine reported a headline loss of R341m for the first half, driven mainly by the mine ramping up to its first PGM ounce production and the first half of the 2023 financial year only being included for four months.
First PGM ounce production was successfully achieved in November 2023.
ARM bought Bokoni from the joint partnership between Anglo American Platinum and Atlatsa Resources Corporation in 2022 in a R3.5bn cash transaction that ARM hoped would scale up its PGM portfolio.
The mine is located on land owned by the Baroka ba Nkwana, which spans more than 20,000ha in the Eastern Bushveld in Limpopo, a mining area containing big deposits of platinum, chromium and vanadium.
The group declared an interim dividend of R6 per share, down from R14 a year ago.
