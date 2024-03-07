Grindrod lifts dividend 84% as Maputo outperforms SA ports
Headline earnings increase 29% in year to end-December
07 March 2024 - 21:26
Ports and logistics provider Grindrod experienced record volumes through the Maputo port where it runs three terminals, as mining houses bypassed the Durban and Richards Bay ports, according to an analyst.
Its port and terminal headline earnings grew 35% in 2023 from the previous period, Grindrod said as it released results to end-December on Thursday. Headline earnings increased 29% to R1.35bn...
