Kuala Lumpur — Malaysia’s FA has recommended players consider hiring bodyguards while Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) has beefed up security for its squad after their midfielder Safiq Rahim became the third player to be attacked over the past week.
Safiq, a former national team captain, had his car windscreen smashed by unknown assailants late on Tuesday.
Selangor FC winger Faisal Halim was left in critical condition after being splashed with acid at a shopping mall on Sunday, while national team player Akhyar Rashid was injured in a robbery outside his home in the eastern state of Terengganu last week, media reported.
Terengganu police have said both attacks were unrelated, but the incidents have sparked concern in Malaysia where violence against sports people is rare.
Safiq, who was unharmed in the incident, said in a copy of a police report shared on Instagram that two men on a motorcycle approached his car with a hammer and smashed his rear windscreen.
“Did not expect that I would be attacked next near the JDT training centre. We need to be vigilant,” the 36-year-old said.
JDT, who are run by the crown prince of the Johor royal family, called on police to investigate the attack on Safiq and said it had advised players to be cautious of their surroundings and about what they post on social media.
“The incident, together with the recent attacks on Akhyar Rashid and Faisal Halim, have no place in football,” JDT CEO Alistair Edwards said in a statement on the team’s Facebook page.
Football Association of Malaysia president Hamidin Mohd Amin said players should take additional safety measures, such as hiring personal bodyguards.
“While not all players may have the financial means to hire bodyguards, it’s a sensible idea, especially for star players who may attract unwanted attention,” he was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times daily on Tuesday.
Malaysian football on guard after spate of attacks on players
Incidents have sparked concern in Malaysia where violence against sports people is rare
Kuala Lumpur — Malaysia’s FA has recommended players consider hiring bodyguards while Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) has beefed up security for its squad after their midfielder Safiq Rahim became the third player to be attacked over the past week.
Safiq, a former national team captain, had his car windscreen smashed by unknown assailants late on Tuesday.
Selangor FC winger Faisal Halim was left in critical condition after being splashed with acid at a shopping mall on Sunday, while national team player Akhyar Rashid was injured in a robbery outside his home in the eastern state of Terengganu last week, media reported.
Terengganu police have said both attacks were unrelated, but the incidents have sparked concern in Malaysia where violence against sports people is rare.
Safiq, who was unharmed in the incident, said in a copy of a police report shared on Instagram that two men on a motorcycle approached his car with a hammer and smashed his rear windscreen.
“Did not expect that I would be attacked next near the JDT training centre. We need to be vigilant,” the 36-year-old said.
JDT, who are run by the crown prince of the Johor royal family, called on police to investigate the attack on Safiq and said it had advised players to be cautious of their surroundings and about what they post on social media.
“The incident, together with the recent attacks on Akhyar Rashid and Faisal Halim, have no place in football,” JDT CEO Alistair Edwards said in a statement on the team’s Facebook page.
Football Association of Malaysia president Hamidin Mohd Amin said players should take additional safety measures, such as hiring personal bodyguards.
“While not all players may have the financial means to hire bodyguards, it’s a sensible idea, especially for star players who may attract unwanted attention,” he was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times daily on Tuesday.
Reuters
Ten Hag out of time at Man United, former players say
Riveiro reveals secrets of Pirates’ cup successes
Real primed for ‘magic’ night in Madrid
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.