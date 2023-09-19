R2.5bn solar project to power Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals
Sola Group to build 132MW plant in North West that will supply Two Rivers, Bokoni and Nkomati mines
19 September 2023 - 18:54
Independent power producer Sola Group, which is part-owned by billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Energy, will build a R2.5bn solar facility in the North West, having finalised finance agreements with banks and partners.
The 132MWp (maximum potential MW output at peak) project will sell energy to the platinum mining operations of African Rainbow Minerals (ARM), the diversified miner founded by Motsepe, through a long-term power purchase agreement using the national grid to deliver the power...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.