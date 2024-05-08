EXCLUSIVE: PIC open-minded on BHP-Anglo merger
Chair David Masondo outlines Public Investment Corporation’s stance in Business Day interview
08 May 2024 - 05:00
In a high-stakes, R700bn-plus potential tie-up between Anglo American and BHP, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has signalled strategic patience, eschewing a knee-jerk reaction in favour of a decision that aligns with the best interests of its clients and SA’s financial markets.
This is according David Masondo, chair of the PIC, the biggest shareholder in Anglo whose stance on the transaction will be the bellwether to the biggest mining deal in a generation, in an interview with Business Day on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.