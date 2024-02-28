African Rainbow Minerals flags lower earnings
Miner expects interim headline earnings to fall by 40%-50%
28 February 2024 - 15:07
African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) says it expects a decrease in earnings for the half-year to end-December due to the decline in platinum group metals (PGMs) and thermal coal prices.
The diversified miner expects its interim headline earnings to fall by 40%-50% year on year to R2.586bn-R3.103bn. Headline earnings per share (Heps) are expected to come in at R13.19- R15.83, compared to R26.39 in the previous matching period...
