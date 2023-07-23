Glencore and African Rainbow Minerals in Sars’ crosshairs
The tax agency claims the coal joint venture owes it millions of rand in diesel rebates
23 July 2023 - 16:05
A coal joint venture (JV) between African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) and Glencore has clashed with the tax man over diesel rebates in a case that will go a long way towards determining the tax benefits enjoyed by JVs that do not have mining rights in their own name.
The Goedgevonden JV in coal-rich Mpumalanga is a thermal coal mine established in 2006 at the height of black empowerment deal-making in the mining industry. Its 6.7-million tonnes annual capacity is split almost equally between Eskom and exports through Richards Bay Coal Terminal...
