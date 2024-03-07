EDITORIAL: Time for Michelle Phillips to get South Africa rolling again
Michelle Phillips has an uphill task in getting Transnet back on track
07 March 2024 - 05:00
Michelle Phillips has been confirmed as the new Transnet CEO.
She has her work cut out for her — the state-owned company reported a R1.6bn loss in the six months ended September 30. It was handed a R47bn guarantee by the National Treasury in December to assist with its debt burden of R130bn. No further commitments were made to the company in finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s final budget for the sixth administration last month. ..
