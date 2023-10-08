African Rainbow Minerals reshuffles its board
Departure of former financial director Michael Arnold among four changes at mining group
08 October 2023 - 21:22
African Rainbow Minerals (ARM), the diversified miner chaired by Patrice Motsepe, has announced that Michael Arnold, its finance head and non-executive director will step down as part of a board reshuffle.
The board has appointed Brian Kennedy as a member of the investment and technical committee, effective October 5...
